    Night Ramp Operations in Kodiak, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Lt. Scott Kellerman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    Night Ramp Operations with USCG Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter in Kodiak, Alaska.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 8181461
    VIRIN: 230120-G-KY713-3515
    Resolution: 5100x6375
    Size: 12.67 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Ramp Operations in Kodiak, Alaska, by LT Scott Kellerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

