Coast Guard District Eight Culinary Specialist

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Wernicke, a culinary specialist at District Eight, prepares a lunch for District Eight major command staff in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 24, 2023. Headquartered in New Orleans, the 8th Coast Guard District is responsible for Coast Guard operations spanning in 26 states. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|10.24.2023
|12.26.2023 11:44
|8181127
|231024-G-YI678-1000
|3801x5713
|4.35 MB
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|2
|0
