    Coast Guard District Eight Culinary Specialist

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jessica Wernicke, a culinary specialist at District Eight, prepares a lunch for District Eight major command staff in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oct. 24, 2023. Headquartered in New Orleans, the 8th Coast Guard District is responsible for Coast Guard operations spanning in 26 states. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard District Eight Culinary Specialist, by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Culinary Specialist
    Coast Guard
    District 8

