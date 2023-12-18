Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker off St. Augustine Inlet

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing kayaker near St. Augustine Inlet, Florida, Dec. 24, 2023. Rescue crews searched approximately 341 square miles and 90 asset hours. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy graphic)

    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker off St. Augustine Inlet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

