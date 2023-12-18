231223-N-GR718-1012

YAKUSHIMA ISLAND, Japan (Dec. 23, 2023) - USNS Salvore (T-ARS 52) prepares to pull into Anbo Port on Yakushima Island to assist in the ongoing CV-22 Osprey search and recovery operations. The U.S. Military, alongside the Japan Coast Guard, Japan Self-Defense Forces, local law enforcement, and Japanese civilian volunteers has been conducting intensive search, rescue and recovery operations for the CV-22 Osprey crew and aircraft debris following the mishap that occurred on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. Locating and covering the eighth Airman onboard the CV-22 remains the primary effort. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.23.2023 23:36 Photo ID: 8180329 VIRIN: 231223-N-GR718-1012 Resolution: 3308x2363 Size: 1 MB Location: JP Web Views: 22 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Salvor Arrives at Yakushima Island for CV-22 Search and Recovery Efforts, by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.