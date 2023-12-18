Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Paul M. Nakasone Speaks to University of Hawaii INDOPACOM Students

    General Paul M. Nakasone Speaks to University of Hawaii INDOPACOM Students

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Member: 1819652 

    National Security Agency

    GEN Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, USCYBERCOM, Director, NSA/Chief, CSS, speaks with students in the University’s INDOPACOM-UH-M Flagship Mentoring Program for Intelligence (SOCS489) class at University of Hawaii, Mānoa on Friday, February 24, 2023. Students attend experiential leadership speaker seminars from military and civilian IC leaders while also receiving dedicated mentoring from NSA and IC outreach volunteers. This semester’s class was eager and well-prepared for the opportunity to meet Nakasone, with plenty of question topics ranging from use of Artificial Intelligence in the IC and military to U.S.-China relations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:16
    Photo ID: 8179151
    VIRIN: 230224-D-CS423-1001
    Resolution: 5588x3725
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Paul M. Nakasone Speaks to University of Hawaii INDOPACOM Students, by Member: 1819652, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hawaii

    TAGS

    University of Hawaii
    Students
    Hawaii
    INDOPACOM
    NSAH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT