General Paul M. Nakasone Speaks to University of Hawaii INDOPACOM Students

GEN Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, USCYBERCOM, Director, NSA/Chief, CSS, speaks with students in the University’s INDOPACOM-UH-M Flagship Mentoring Program for Intelligence (SOCS489) class at University of Hawaii, Mānoa on Friday, February 24, 2023. Students attend experiential leadership speaker seminars from military and civilian IC leaders while also receiving dedicated mentoring from NSA and IC outreach volunteers. This semester’s class was eager and well-prepared for the opportunity to meet Nakasone, with plenty of question topics ranging from use of Artificial Intelligence in the IC and military to U.S.-China relations.

