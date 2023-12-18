Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO and JMSDF Wreath/Kumade Exchange

    CFAO and JMSDF Wreath/Kumade Exchange

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Candice Barber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Dec. 18, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Yusuke Sakano, JMSDF Sub-Area Activity Okinawa commanding officer, left, and Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, exchange festive decorations as tokens of friendship between their commands at CFAO headquarters, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 18, 2023. Sakano presented Dziekan with a kumade, a decorative Japanese rake to bring in good fortune for the new year. Dziekan presented Sakano with an American wreath. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 01:21
    Photo ID: 8178868
    VIRIN: 231218-N-LT479-1001
    Resolution: 4676x3827
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO and JMSDF Wreath/Kumade Exchange, by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    JMSDF
    holidays
    U.S. Navy
    USFJ
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT