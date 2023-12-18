KADENA, Japan (Dec. 18, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. Yusuke Sakano, JMSDF Sub-Area Activity Okinawa commanding officer, left, and Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, exchange festive decorations as tokens of friendship between their commands at CFAO headquarters, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 18, 2023. Sakano presented Dziekan with a kumade, a decorative Japanese rake to bring in good fortune for the new year. Dziekan presented Sakano with an American wreath. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 01:21 Photo ID: 8178868 VIRIN: 231218-N-LT479-1001 Resolution: 4676x3827 Size: 3.1 MB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO and JMSDF Wreath/Kumade Exchange, by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.