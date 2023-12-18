231220-N-ND007-1003 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 20, 2023) Navy Band Southeast wishes Musician 1st Class Alex fair winds and following seas as he transfers to U.S. Fleet Forces Band. Musician 2nd Class Andrew McCormick presents Musician 1st Class Alex Ivy his farewell collage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8178767
|VIRIN:
|231220-N-ND007-1003
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|16.87 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Southeast Wishes Shipmates Fair Winds and Following Seas, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
