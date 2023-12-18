Staff Sgt. Aaron Overstreet smiles as he stands in front of the Fort Knox Army Continuing Education System sign at the education center. Overstreet recently achieved better than what was considered a perfect score when he earned a 147 in September 2023. He lauds the Basic Skills Education Program class and its instructor, Lola Best, for getting him prepared.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 21:26
|Photo ID:
|8178764
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-QT978-1002
|Resolution:
|4500x3054
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox Soldier surpasses ‘perfect’ score on GT improvement exam, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox Soldier surpasses ‘perfect’ score on GT improvement exam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT