Fort Knox Soldier surpasses ‘perfect’ score on GT improvement exam

Staff Sgt. Aaron Overstreet smiles as he stands in front of the Fort Knox Army Continuing Education System sign at the education center. Overstreet recently achieved better than what was considered a perfect score when he earned a 147 in September 2023. He lauds the Basic Skills Education Program class and its instructor, Lola Best, for getting him prepared.

