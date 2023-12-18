Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox Soldier surpasses ‘perfect’ score on GT improvement exam

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Staff Sgt. Aaron Overstreet smiles as he stands in front of the Fort Knox Army Continuing Education System sign at the education center. Overstreet recently achieved better than what was considered a perfect score when he earned a 147 in September 2023. He lauds the Basic Skills Education Program class and its instructor, Lola Best, for getting him prepared.

    Fort Knox
    education
    GT score
    BSEP
    4th Cavalry Multifunctional Training Brigade
    Armed Forces Classification Test

