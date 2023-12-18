Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety officer’s unique family history has become a legacy of love

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Joe Colson Jr., director of the Fort Knox Safety Office, also served in the U.S. Army for 25 years. He attributes his successes to his diverse, loving family life. Joe Colson, Sr., a construction worker in New Jersey, fell in love and married Evelyn Meghan in 1969, shortly after laws were passed that allowed the mixed race couple to marry. After Colson's mother had been murdered, Evelyn became his mom over the years, supporting and encouraging him and all his siblings.

