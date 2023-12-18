Joe Colson Jr., director of the Fort Knox Safety Office, also served in the U.S. Army for 25 years. He attributes his successes to his diverse, loving family life. Joe Colson, Sr., a construction worker in New Jersey, fell in love and married Evelyn Meghan in 1969, shortly after laws were passed that allowed the mixed race couple to marry. After Colson's mother had been murdered, Evelyn became his mom over the years, supporting and encouraging him and all his siblings.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 18:52
|Photo ID:
|8178701
|VIRIN:
|230214-A-QT978-1001
|Resolution:
|4500x3194
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety officer’s unique family history has become a legacy of love, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Safety officer’s unique family history has become a legacy of love
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT