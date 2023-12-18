Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's (FRCSE) Workers’ Compensation Manager, Laura Todd, earns 2022 Department of the Navy (DON) Rising Star – Human Resources Specialist Award.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    231206-N-DG679-1004
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 6, 2023) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Commanding Officer Capt. Al Palmer presents Laura Todd, FRCSE’s Workers’ Compensation Specialist with the 2022 Department of the Navy (DON) Rising Star – Human Resources Specialist Award. The Rising Star Award is given by the DON’s HR and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) community annually to only one recipient.

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast employee earns DON Civilian Rising Star Award

    HR
    EEO
    Human Resources
    NAVAIR
    Rising Star
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

