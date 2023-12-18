Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's (FRCSE) Workers’ Compensation Manager, Laura Todd, earns 2022 Department of the Navy (DON) Rising Star – Human Resources Specialist Award.

231206-N-DG679-1004

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 6, 2023) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Commanding Officer Capt. Al Palmer presents Laura Todd, FRCSE’s Workers’ Compensation Specialist with the 2022 Department of the Navy (DON) Rising Star – Human Resources Specialist Award. The Rising Star Award is given by the DON’s HR and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) community annually to only one recipient.

