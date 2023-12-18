Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jeff Palazzini, Harry Brower Jr. and Sen. Dan Sullivan sign Barrow Coastal Erosion project partnership agreement

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Col. Jeff Palazzini, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District, Harry Brower Jr., mayor of the North Slope Borough, and Sen. Dan Sullivan participated in a ceremonial signing of the project partnership agreement for the Barrow Coastal Erosion Project at the district headquarters on Aug. 29. Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow, is the political and economic hub of the North Slope Borough, providing important services to surrounding villages in northeastern Alaska. The community experiences frequent and severe coastal storms, resulting in flooding and erosion that threaten public safety, critical infrastructure and important cultural resources. The project will reduce the risk of storm damage to about five miles of coastline by constructing a rock revetment and protective berm.

