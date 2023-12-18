The SPEIR system acts as an advanced set of eyes for naval ships, designed to automatically detect threats like anti-ship missiles, fast attack craft, and drones. It uses special sensors, including Mid-Wave Infrared sensors for a wide view and multiple imagers for tracking. These sensors, mounted on the ship, provide a complete 360-degree view, ensuring comprehensive surveillance. During the recent Design Verification Test #3 (DVT3) at NSWC Crane's Electronic Attack Test Range, the system showcased its capabilities. The successful test was a collaborative effort led by David Sitar and Jason Brach from the SPEIR Test and Evaluation Working Group and L3Harris. Various divisions and organizations, including PEO IWS2, NSA CO, JXQ, JXR, JXN, WXM, Lake Greenwood Mission Operations, and Applied Physics Laboratory, actively participated. Special acknowledgment goes to PEO IWS2 PAPM - CDR Horton, APM - Rachel Cosgray, and Deputy APM - Meagan Gadreault for their support during the test. The collaborative spirit and teamwork made this event a success, setting the stage for enhanced naval security.

