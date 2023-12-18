Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel Wiltse retires after 34 years of service

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Gretchen Wiltse, outgoing 434th Mission Support Group commander, poses with a photo taken during her time at the United States Air Force Academy, Dec. 21, 2023. Wiltse culminated a 34-year career spent between active duty and Air Force Reserve components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Weaver)

