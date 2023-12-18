Col. Gretchen Wiltse, outgoing 434th Mission Support Group commander, poses with a photo taken during her time at the United States Air Force Academy, Dec. 21, 2023. Wiltse culminated a 34-year career spent between active duty and Air Force Reserve components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Weaver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 10:13 Photo ID: 8177800 VIRIN: 231221-F-ZV986-5848 Resolution: 2864x3580 Size: 0 B Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Wiltse retires after 34 years of service, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.