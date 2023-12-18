Col. Gretchen Wiltse, outgoing 434th Mission Support Group commander, poses with a photo taken during her time at the United States Air Force Academy, Dec. 21, 2023. Wiltse culminated a 34-year career spent between active duty and Air Force Reserve components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Weaver)
Colonel Wiltse retires after 34 years of service
