    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: USNS Mercy Arrives in Palau

    KOROR, PALAU

    12.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 21, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    USNS Mercy arrives in the Republic of Palau for Pacific Partnership 24-1

