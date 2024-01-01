Pacific Partnership 2024-1: USNS Mercy Arrives in Palau

The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 21, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 00:42
|Photo ID:
|8177381
|VIRIN:
|231221-N-YL073-1001
|Resolution:
|3497x2177
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
USNS Mercy arrives in the Republic of Palau for Pacific Partnership 24-1
