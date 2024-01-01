Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: USNS Mercy Arrives in Palau

    KOROR, PALAU

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 21, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24
    USNS Mercy Palau arrival

