The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives in Koror, Palau during Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 21, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 00:28 Photo ID: 8177365 VIRIN: 231221-N-FB085-1001 Resolution: 3029x2273 Size: 490.85 KB Location: KOROR, PW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: USNS Mercy Arrives in Palau, by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.