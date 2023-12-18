Arctic Multidomain Legal Course empowers Arctic security professionals

The Arctic is undergoing tremendous transformation. Whether driven by climate change, global economic competition, or geopolitics, current and emerging challenges require Arctic practitioners and security professionals to have an understanding of the legal mechanisms governing this region in order to adequately prepare for and meet these challenges. This course examines the most relevant Arctic legal frameworks, instruments, and concepts across multiple domains. (Courtesy Graphic)

