Gravely Sailors Complete OC Spray Course

ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 20, 2023) Ens. Elizabeth Hurm defends against the "Red Man" during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray course as part of Security Reaction Force (SRF) Bravo training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Arabian Gulf Dec. 20. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.20.2023 Location: ARABIAN GULF