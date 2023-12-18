Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gravely Sailors Complete OC Spray Course

    Gravely Sailors Complete OC Spray Course

    ARABIAN GULF

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    USS GRAVELY

    ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 20, 2023) Ens. Elizabeth Hurm defends against the "Red Man" during an oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray course as part of Security Reaction Force (SRF) Bravo training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Arabian Gulf Dec. 20. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:34
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    DDG107

