Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gravely Sailors Complete OC Spray Course

    Gravely Sailors Complete OC Spray Course

    ARABIAN GULF

    12.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GRAVELY

    ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 20, 2023) Ens. Dustin Bumpus is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during a Security Reaction Force (SRF) Bravo course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Arabian Gulf Dec. 20. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 8176144
    VIRIN: 231220-N-BT677-1057
    Resolution: 3631x2214
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gravely Sailors Complete OC Spray Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GRAVELY
    C5F
    DDG107
    DESRON22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT