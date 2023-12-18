Gravely Sailors Complete OC Spray Course

ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 20, 2023) Ens. Dustin Bumpus is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during a Security Reaction Force (SRF) Bravo course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) in the Arabian Gulf Dec. 20. Gravely is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 04:58
|Photo ID:
|8176144
|VIRIN:
|231220-N-BT677-1057
|Resolution:
|3631x2214
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
