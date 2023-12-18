Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts stakeholder meeting on M/V Voyager

    PITI, GUAM

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Capt. Nick Simmons, the U.S. Coast Guard captain of the port Guam zone, and the Incident Management Team conduct. stakeholder meeting on the status of the response to the grounding of the motor vessel Voyager, a 116-foot Indonesian-flagged ship adjacent to Piti Channel following Typhoon Mawar, in Piti, Guam, on Dec. 13, 2023. By late November, the operation successfully recovered approximately 51,000 gallons of fuel oil mixture, around four cubic yards of oiled debris, and various hazardous substances from the M/V Voyager, prioritizing environmental safety and the likelihood of operational success. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

