These were storyboards for an AETC video project, focusing on how competencies play a crucial role in developing our forces. Think of storyboards like a roadmap for the video—they guide us on what shots to get and what story to tell. It's cheap and easy to make changes at this stage and they should always serve as the "layout and Design" portion of any narrative video project. Taking the time to plan it out here makes things run a lot smoother when we shoot the video and saves money and time in the long run. Link to the final video made from these boards. https://www.dvidshub.net/video/899683/air-force-competencies-role-force-development

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:09 Photo ID: 8175858 VIRIN: 231219-F-ES997-1013 Resolution: 2093x4168 Size: 0 B Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Competency Video Storyboards, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.