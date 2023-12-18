Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Competency Video Storyboards

    Competency Video Storyboards

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    These were storyboards for an AETC video project, focusing on how competencies play a crucial role in developing our forces. Think of storyboards like a roadmap for the video—they guide us on what shots to get and what story to tell. It's cheap and easy to make changes at this stage and they should always serve as the "layout and Design" portion of any narrative video project. Taking the time to plan it out here makes things run a lot smoother when we shoot the video and saves money and time in the long run. Link to the final video made from these boards. https://www.dvidshub.net/video/899683/air-force-competencies-role-force-development

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:09
    Photo ID: 8175858
    VIRIN: 231219-F-ES997-1013
    Resolution: 2093x4168
    Size: 0 B
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competency Video Storyboards, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT