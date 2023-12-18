Warren Roughnecks claim hockey title

Members of the Warren Roughnecks pose with Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Ru Hlongwane, after presenting Galbert with the team banner during a short ceremony on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 13, 2023. The Roughnecks won the New Dawn playoff championship, winning five consecutive games in the Armed Forces Hockey Association tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in November. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

