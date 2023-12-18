Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warren Roughnecks claim hockey title

    Warren Roughnecks claim hockey title

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Warren Roughnecks pose with Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Ru Hlongwane, after presenting Galbert with the team banner during a short ceremony on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 13, 2023. The Roughnecks won the New Dawn playoff championship, winning five consecutive games in the Armed Forces Hockey Association tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in November. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:19
    Photo ID: 8175777
    VIRIN: 231213-F-EK405-1005
    Resolution: 3600x1800
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warren Roughnecks claim hockey title, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warren Roughnecks claim hockey title

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ice hockey
    Roughnecks
    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT