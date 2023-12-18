Members of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command assigned to the Reagan Operations Center – Huntsville control sensors at the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, or RTS, on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands during the Missile Defense Agency’s FTG-12 test Dec. 11. ROC-H is the command and control facility for missile defense testing and for space operations at RTS despite being more than 6,500 miles from Kwajalein. FTG-12 is a flight test of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system using an upgraded ground-based interceptor launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8175557
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-YN030-3748
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
SMDC, RTS play role in latest missile test
SMDC, RTS play role in latest missile test
