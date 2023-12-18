SMDC, RTS play role in latest missile test

Members of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command assigned to the Reagan Operations Center – Huntsville control sensors at the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, or RTS, on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands during the Missile Defense Agency’s FTG-12 test Dec. 11. ROC-H is the command and control facility for missile defense testing and for space operations at RTS despite being more than 6,500 miles from Kwajalein. FTG-12 is a flight test of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system using an upgraded ground-based interceptor launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.

