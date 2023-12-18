Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez presents first 45-foot response-boat medium reserve crew

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Reserve members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez pose for a photo off Longboat Key, Florida, Aug. 19, 2023. This crew is the first reserve crew to be established on a 45-foot response-boat medium at Station Cortez. (U.S. Coast guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez presents first 45-foot response-boat medium reserve crew, by PO3 Ilian Borrero-Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reserve
    coast guard
    cortez

