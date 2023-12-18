Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Cortez coxswain conducts operations off Long Boat Key

    LONG BOAT KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Cortez Coxswain conducts operations off Long Boat Key, Florida, Oct. 24, 2023. Station Cortez conducted along-side training with Coast Guard Cutter Shrike. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:59
    Photo ID: 8175073
    VIRIN: 231024-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: LONG BOAT KEY, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Cortez coxswain conducts operations off Long Boat Key, by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    training

