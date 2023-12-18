Coast Guard Station Cortez Coxswain conducts operations off Long Boat Key, Florida, Oct. 24, 2023. Station Cortez conducted along-side training with Coast Guard Cutter Shrike. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 12:59
|Location:
|LONG BOAT KEY, FL, US
