Coast Guard Cutter Vise moors up at Station Cortez pier off Anna Maria Island, Florida, Mar. 30, 2023. Vise moored up while traveling south. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8175042
|VIRIN:
|230330-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|3808x2856
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|CORTEZ, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Vise moors up at Station Cortez, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
