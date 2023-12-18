Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldier conquers French Desert Commando Course

    DJIBOUTI

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army SGT Liliana Munday, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa liaison officer, practices combative movements during the French Desert Commando Course in Djibouti, Nov. 29, 2023. Munday was one of 40 U.S. service members to participate in the FDCC, a rigorous course designed to teach desert survival skills and tactics. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Haden Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 02:07
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: CLOVER, SC, US
