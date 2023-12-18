U.S. Army SGT Liliana Munday, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa liaison officer, practices combative movements during the French Desert Commando Course in Djibouti, Nov. 29, 2023. Munday was one of 40 U.S. service members to participate in the FDCC, a rigorous course designed to teach desert survival skills and tactics. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Haden Tolbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 02:07 Photo ID: 8174353 VIRIN: 231129-A-DX255-1110 Resolution: 4463x2975 Size: 4.72 MB Location: DJ Hometown: CLOVER, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldier conquers French Desert Commando Course, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.