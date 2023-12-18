Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-7A Red Hawk Arrival at Edwards AFB Reflects Integrated Team Effort

    T-7A Red Hawk Arrival at Edwards AFB Reflects Integrated Team Effort

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    The first T-7A Red Hawk, piloted by USAF test pilot Maj. Jonathan “Gremlin” Aronoff and Boeing test pilot Steve “Bull” Schmidt, soars over the Mojave Desert, Nov. 8, prior to its arrival at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The T-7A will replace the 1960s-era T-38 aircraft by providing advanced pilot training capabilities for aviators learning to fly both tactical and bomber aircraft. (Air Force photo by Bryce Bennett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 19:43
    Photo ID: 8174122
    VIRIN: 231108-F-RD614-1115
    Resolution: 2344x3282
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-7A Red Hawk Arrival at Edwards AFB Reflects Integrated Team Effort, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    T-7A Red Hawk Arrival at Edwards AFB Reflects Integrated Team Effort

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    T-7A
    Red Hawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT