T-7A Red Hawk Arrival at Edwards AFB Reflects Integrated Team Effort

The first T-7A Red Hawk, piloted by USAF test pilot Maj. Jonathan “Gremlin” Aronoff and Boeing test pilot Steve “Bull” Schmidt, soars over the Mojave Desert, Nov. 8, prior to its arrival at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The T-7A will replace the 1960s-era T-38 aircraft by providing advanced pilot training capabilities for aviators learning to fly both tactical and bomber aircraft. (Air Force photo by Bryce Bennett)

