    It's Better at Bliss Survey Flyer

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Flyer created on Aug. 15 to amplify survey participation to promote Fort Bliss' "It's Better at Bliss" campaign. This campaign was presented by Team Bliss as an opportunity to showcase why “It’s Better at Bliss” by highlighting the holistic view of serving at Fort Bliss, from the Soldier and Family support programs to El Paso’s rich culture and entertainment to the available leadership opportunities.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 18:40
    Photo ID: 8174087
    VIRIN: 230815-A-QK219-9430
    Resolution: 3300x5100
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, It's Better at Bliss Survey Flyer, by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ItsBetterAtBliss

