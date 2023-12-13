CH-53k Mishap Training

U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station New River and civilian first responders from New Hanover County pose for a photo during a mishap training at Wilmington International Airport in Wrightsboro, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2023. Marines with MCAS New River and Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 integrated with civilian first responders from New Hanover County to conduct a military aircraft mishap training to enhance emergency response skills between civilian and military first responders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

