    CH-53k Mishap Training

    WRIGHTSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.1541

    Photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station New River and civilian first responders from New Hanover County pose for a photo during a mishap training at Wilmington International Airport in Wrightsboro, North Carolina, Dec. 14, 2023. Marines with MCAS New River and Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 integrated with civilian first responders from New Hanover County to conduct a military aircraft mishap training to enhance emergency response skills between civilian and military first responders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas) 

    Date Taken: 12.18.1541
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 17:07
    VIRIN: 231215-M-MB805-1001
    Location: WRIGHTSBORO, NC, US
