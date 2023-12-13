Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Cyber Center, subject matter experts participate in Design Summit

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Representatives from each of the Army's RCCs, the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Cyber Security Service Provider (CSSP) Team, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) G35 Training and Exercise (TREX) Branch, NETCOM G2, NETCOM Data Science Directorate (DSD), Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs), and the U.S. Southern Command Plans Division, join forces for the RCC Exercise Design Summit. Captured at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this group photo stands as a testament to the diverse and collaborative gathering for this momentous occasion. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    cyber security
    NETCOM
    ARCYBER
    Regional Cyber Center
    Data Science
    JMETL

