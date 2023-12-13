Regional Cyber Center, subject matter experts participate in Design Summit

Representatives from each of the Army's RCCs, the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Cyber Security Service Provider (CSSP) Team, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) G35 Training and Exercise (TREX) Branch, NETCOM G2, NETCOM Data Science Directorate (DSD), Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs), and the U.S. Southern Command Plans Division, join forces for the RCC Exercise Design Summit. Captured at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this group photo stands as a testament to the diverse and collaborative gathering for this momentous occasion. (Courtesy photo)

