    Combat Leader Course helicopter rescue

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, ascend on a U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk aircraft hoist during the Combat Leader Course off the coast of Calif., Sept. 13, 2023. The exercise involved open-water casualty rescue and extraction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Rescue
    Training
    MH-60 Seahawk
    Combat Leader Course
    68th Rescue Squadron

