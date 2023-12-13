Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human Resources Command processes the Army’s retirements

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Maria McClure 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Lt. Col. Alan Lana, chief, Gray Area Retirements Branch of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, or RPMD, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and Ledia Anderson, deputy, Gray Area Retirements Branch, discuss branch operations. HRC process the retirement requests for active-duty Soldiers and those serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:57
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    retirements
    Gray Area Retirements

