Lt. Col. Alan Lana, chief, Gray Area Retirements Branch of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, or RPMD, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and Ledia Anderson, deputy, Gray Area Retirements Branch, discuss branch operations. HRC process the retirement requests for active-duty Soldiers and those serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 12:57
|Photo ID:
|8173451
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-NU390-2057
|Resolution:
|5538x3394
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Human Resources Command processes the Army’s retirements, by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
