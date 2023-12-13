Lt. Col. Alan Lana, chief, Gray Area Retirements Branch of the Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, or RPMD, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and Ledia Anderson, deputy, Gray Area Retirements Branch, discuss branch operations. HRC process the retirement requests for active-duty Soldiers and those serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Rice McClure)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:57 Photo ID: 8173451 VIRIN: 231206-A-NU390-2057 Resolution: 5538x3394 Size: 2.07 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Resources Command processes the Army’s retirements, by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.