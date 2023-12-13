Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Airman overcomes culture shock

    Air Force Airman overcomes culture shock

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Antwain Hanks, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron force protection, recalls his deployment to Kuwait at Fort Meade, Maryland, Jan. 26, 2023. Antwain experienced culture shock during his nine month deployment, which served to open his perspective and depth of understanding for others' belief systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 8173430
    VIRIN: 230126-F-BD538-1026
    Resolution: 3829x5046
    Size: 997.97 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Airman overcomes culture shock, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force Airman overcomes culture shock

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    deployment
    feature
    philosophy
    narrative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT