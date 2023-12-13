Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. DeWayne Corbitt, 169th Fighter Wing Santa Claus

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Capt. Lisa Allen 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Portrait of Mr. DeWayne Corbitt, the 169th Fighter Wing Santa Claus at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Lisa Allen)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 10:16
    Photo ID: 8173100
    VIRIN: 231201-Z-OC138-1001
    Resolution: 4800x6000
    Size: 15.17 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. DeWayne Corbitt, 169th Fighter Wing Santa Claus, by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Semper Santa

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG

