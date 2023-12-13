Portrait of Mr. DeWayne Corbitt, the 169th Fighter Wing Santa Claus at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Lisa Allen)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 10:16
|Photo ID:
|8173100
|VIRIN:
|231201-Z-OC138-1001
|Resolution:
|4800x6000
|Size:
|15.17 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mr. DeWayne Corbitt, 169th Fighter Wing Santa Claus, by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT