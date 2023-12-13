Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing Space Warfighting: USSF Cyber Operator Graduates from Space Test Course

    Enhancing Space Warfighting: USSF Cyber Operator Graduates from Space Test Course

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Saan Chhan, Operations Support Flight Commander at the 64th Cyberspace Squadron, graduates from the Space Test Course at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023. The mission of STC is to produce adaptive, critical-thinking test professionals to conduct full-spectrum test and evaluation of space-operations systems. The curriculum is designed to provide students with tailored education covering test planning, test execution, analysis, and reporting.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Enhancing Space Warfighting: USSF Cyber Operator Graduates from Space Test Course

    Cyber
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Test Course

