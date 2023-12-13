U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Saan Chhan, Operations Support Flight Commander at the 64th Cyberspace Squadron, graduates from the Space Test Course at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023. The mission of STC is to produce adaptive, critical-thinking test professionals to conduct full-spectrum test and evaluation of space-operations systems. The curriculum is designed to provide students with tailored education covering test planning, test execution, analysis, and reporting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicolas Cholula)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8173098
|VIRIN:
|231117-F-QC369-1129
|Resolution:
|5769x3846
|Size:
|14.84 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enhancing Space Warfighting: USSF Cyber Operator Graduates from Space Test Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enhancing Space Warfighting: USSF Cyber Operator Graduates from Space Test Course
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT