    One of last surviving WWII vets, 100, reflects on conflict

    ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    World War II veteran Harold Williams, a retired U.S. Army technical sergeant turned 100 years old in January 2023. Williams served in seven campaigns during World War II.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One of last surviving WWII vets, 100, reflects on conflict, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    New York
    Albany
    World War II veteran
    World War II
    Harold Williams

