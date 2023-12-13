Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brotherhood, loyalty drove Medal of Honor recipient to risk it all

    Brotherhood, loyalty drove Medal of Honor recipient to risk it all

    NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Spc. 5 Dwight Birdwell, left poses for a photo with a fellow Soldier while assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea in 1967. Birdwell was awarded the Medal of Honor on July 5, 2022 (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 09:12
    Photo ID: 8172371
    VIRIN: 230308-A-CO967-1005
    Resolution: 722x452
    Size: 67.89 KB
    Location: NORMAN, OK, US
    Hometown: NORMAN, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brotherhood, loyalty drove Medal of Honor recipient to risk it all, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brotherhood, loyalty drove Medal of Honor recipient to risk it all

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Native American
    Vietnam War
    Oklahoma
    Cherokee Nation
    Dwight Birdwell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT