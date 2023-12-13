PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Capt. (ret) Kay Hire, a U.S. Navy aviator and astronaut, places a wreath at the headstones of her father - Seaman 1st Class Robert Ernest Hire, a WWII Veteran - during the Wreaths Across America initiative Dec. 16 at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. More than 29,000 wreaths are placed on Barrancas National Cemetery's more than 100 acres during the national initiative during which youth-centric organizations, religious groups and citizens across the country volunteer to place wreaths on the gravesites of individuals interred at national cemeteries across the nation. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 8172015 VIRIN: 231216-N-GO179-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.26 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths Across America at Barrancas National Cemetery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.