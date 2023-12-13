Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America at Barrancas National Cemetery

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Capt. (ret) Kay Hire, a U.S. Navy aviator and astronaut, places a wreath at the headstones of her father - Seaman 1st Class Robert Ernest Hire, a WWII Veteran - during the Wreaths Across America initiative Dec. 16 at Barrancas National Cemetery onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. More than 29,000 wreaths are placed on Barrancas National Cemetery's more than 100 acres during the national initiative during which youth-centric organizations, religious groups and citizens across the country volunteer to place wreaths on the gravesites of individuals interred at national cemeteries across the nation. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer)

    #CNRSE #NASP #WreathsAcrossAmerica

