    Cherokee ‘Star’ honored for life-saving call, commitment to public safety

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Kayla Cosby 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs and Trigent Solutions contract team help at a booth during the Fort Campbell, Ky, National Night Out event Oct. 3, 2023. (Pictured L-R) Tanya Beattie, Danielle Darnell, Kim Patterson, and Brianna Hancock. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

    This work, Cherokee ‘Star’ honored for life-saving call, commitment to public safety, by Kayla Cosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cherokee &lsquo;Star&rsquo; honored for life-saving call, commitment to public safety

