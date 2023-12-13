Members of the Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs and Trigent Solutions contract team help at a booth during the Fort Campbell, Ky, National Night Out event Oct. 3, 2023. (Pictured L-R) Tanya Beattie, Danielle Darnell, Kim Patterson, and Brianna Hancock. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:42 Photo ID: 8171579 VIRIN: 231003-D-VK873-8275 Resolution: 718x539 Size: 133.32 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cherokee ‘Star’ honored for life-saving call, commitment to public safety, by Kayla Cosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.