    Shared Mission: 2ABCT 1AD Fosters International Ice Breaker

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Soldiers share a photo with soldiers of the Czech Republic, Finnish, and Polish Armed Forces after a successful social event on December 14, 2023, aiming to set the precedent for a network of interoperability and teamwork. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division alongside counterparts from the Czech Republic, Finland, and Poland, gathered at the Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland for 'Operation Ice Breaker,' an event aimed at enhancing interoperability and shared experiences. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 13:43
    Photo ID: 8171213
    VIRIN: 231214-A-AJ772-8840
    Resolution: 6240x3504
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Mission: 2ABCT 1AD Fosters International Ice Breaker, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #EUCOM #3rdInfantryDivision #RockoftheMarne #StrongerTogether #1stArmoredDivision

