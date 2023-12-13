U.S. Soldiers share a photo with soldiers of the Czech Republic, Finnish, and Polish Armed Forces after a successful social event on December 14, 2023, aiming to set the precedent for a network of interoperability and teamwork. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division alongside counterparts from the Czech Republic, Finland, and Poland, gathered at the Drawsko Combat Training Center in Poland for 'Operation Ice Breaker,' an event aimed at enhancing interoperability and shared experiences. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)
Shared Mission: 2ABCT 1AD Fosters International Ice Breaker
