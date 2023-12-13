Maj. Gen. Walter Duzzny, Army Materiel Command’s chief of staff, speaks to data, analytics and information experts during the first Chief Data and Analytics Officer Summit in Huntsville, Ala., Dec. 6-7. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Tyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 10:35 Photo ID: 8170733 VIRIN: 231206-A-LD107-7254 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.71 MB Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC etches its data superiority into command vision, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.