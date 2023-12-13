Maj. Gen. Walter Duzzny, Army Materiel Command’s chief of staff, speaks to data, analytics and information experts during the first Chief Data and Analytics Officer Summit in Huntsville, Ala., Dec. 6-7. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 10:35
|Photo ID:
|8170733
|VIRIN:
|231206-A-LD107-7254
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC etches its data superiority into command vision, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC etches its data superiority into command vision
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT