    Death March survivor speaks to Aviation students

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2011

    Photo by Jay Mann 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Col. Glenn D. Frazier, a former WWII prisoner of war and Bataan Death March survivor, offered Fort Rucker Soldiers personal insight into life as a POW and his experiences. Photo by Jay Mann

    Date Taken: 05.19.2011
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 10:19
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US
    Bataan
    POW
    Fort Rucker
    Jay Mann

