Pacific Partnership 2024-1: MV Micro Glory Disposal

The former inter-island transport vessel MV Micro Glory is taken under tow by FSS Caroline Voyager to be disposed of off the coast of Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 15, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 04:29
|Photo ID:
|8170139
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-BT947-4948
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|10.67 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
