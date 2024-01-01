The former inter-island transport vessel MV Micro Glory is taken under tow by FSS Caroline Voyager to be disposed of off the coast of Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 15, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 04:29 Photo ID: 8170139 VIRIN: 231215-N-BT947-4948 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 10.67 MB Location: FM Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: MV Micro Glory Disposal, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.