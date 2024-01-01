Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: MV Micro Glory Disposal

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    The former inter-island transport vessel MV Micro Glory is taken under tow by FSS Caroline Voyager to be disposed of off the coast of Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 15, 2023.

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: MV Micro Glory Disposal, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    pp24

