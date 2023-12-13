Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Watchstanding

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.16.0507

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231214-N-NO250-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 14, 2023) Fire Controlman 1st Class Geovanni Guzman, from San Jacinto, California, stands combat systems manager watch aboard USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Annie Rafferty)

