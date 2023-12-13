USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Watchstanding

231214-N-NO250-1002 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 14, 2023) Fire Controlman 1st Class Geovanni Guzman, from San Jacinto, California, stands combat systems manager watch aboard USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Annie Rafferty)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.0507
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 04:03
|Photo ID:
|8170119
|VIRIN:
|231214-N-NO250-1002
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|412.22 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|SAN JACINTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
