    Senator Gillibrand examines the interior of a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand examines the cockpit of a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk during her visit to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Nov. 21. 2023. Senator Gillibrand serves the state of New York in the Senate and is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 23:27
    Photo ID: 8169844
    VIRIN: 231121-A-FL725-9986
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.25 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senator Gillibrand examines the interior of a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Drum
    10th CAB
    Gillibrand
    Wheeler Sack
    Senator Gillibrand

