U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand examines the cockpit of a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk during her visit to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Nov. 21. 2023. Senator Gillibrand serves the state of New York in the Senate and is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 23:27
|Photo ID:
|8169844
|VIRIN:
|231121-A-FL725-9986
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator Gillibrand examines the interior of a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
