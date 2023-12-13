Senator Gillibrand examines the interior of a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand examines the cockpit of a Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk during her visit to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield Nov. 21. 2023. Senator Gillibrand serves the state of New York in the Senate and is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

