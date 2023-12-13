Senior Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs, Randy "Church" Kee provides insights during a discussion panel at the Rovaniemi Arctic Spirit Conference 2023, which was held from Nov. 13-15 in Finland. This year’s theme for the conference was “Towards New Horizons.” Kee, had the opportunity to present in two plenary panel events, including one with Esther McClure, Director of Arctic and Oceans Policy in the Office of Arctic and Global Resilience in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 8169606 VIRIN: 231114-D-D0067-1001 Resolution: 1080x607 Size: 336.16 KB Location: ROVANIEMI, FI Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ted Stevens Center strengthens Arctic security collaborations in visit to Finland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.