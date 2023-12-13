Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ted Stevens Center strengthens Arctic security collaborations in visit to Finland

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.14.2023

    Senior Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs, Randy "Church" Kee provides insights during a discussion panel at the Rovaniemi Arctic Spirit Conference 2023, which was held from Nov. 13-15 in Finland. This year’s theme for the conference was “Towards New Horizons.” Kee, had the opportunity to present in two plenary panel events, including one with Esther McClure, Director of Arctic and Oceans Policy in the Office of Arctic and Global Resilience in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
