CRANE (Sep. 26, 2023) – Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division and three of its PhDs are using first-ever research other transaction authority (OTA) to rapidly advance boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs). (U.S. Navy photo by Corporate Communications Specialist Garrett T. Beatty).
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8168784
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-BQ109-1002
|Resolution:
|4594x4000
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWC Crane First-Ever Research Other Transaction Authority, by Garrett Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division
LEAVE A COMMENT