    NSWC Crane First-Ever Research Other Transaction Authority

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Garrett Beatty 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    CRANE (Sep. 26, 2023) – Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division and three of its PhDs are using first-ever research other transaction authority (OTA) to rapidly advance boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs). (U.S. Navy photo by Corporate Communications Specialist Garrett T. Beatty).

