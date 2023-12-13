CRANE (Sep. 26, 2023) – Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division and three of its PhDs are using first-ever research other transaction authority (OTA) to rapidly advance boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs). (U.S. Navy photo by Corporate Communications Specialist Garrett T. Beatty).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 8168784 VIRIN: 230926-N-BQ109-1002 Resolution: 4594x4000 Size: 6.27 MB Location: CRANE, IN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC Crane First-Ever Research Other Transaction Authority, by Garrett Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.