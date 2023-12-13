Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230213-N-TC338-1387

    230213-N-TC338-1387

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    230213-N-TC338-1387
    SOUDA BAY (Feb. 13, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Manoj Nair, from Gilbert, Az., stands watch as the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), approaches Souda Bay, Greece for a scheduled visit, Feb. 13, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 07:45
    Photo ID: 8167974
    VIRIN: 230213-N-TC338-1387
    Resolution: 7810x5207
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230213-N-TC338-1387, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Hershel "Woody" Williams
    ESB 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT