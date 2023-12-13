230213-N-TC338-1387

SOUDA BAY (Feb. 13, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Manoj Nair, from Gilbert, Az., stands watch as the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), approaches Souda Bay, Greece for a scheduled visit, Feb. 13, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 07:45 Photo ID: 8167974 VIRIN: 230213-N-TC338-1387 Resolution: 7810x5207 Size: 1.21 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230213-N-TC338-1387, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.