Departure HH-60 Pave Hawks

Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct air assault training with Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawks on Camp Ederle, Italy, on December 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)
Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 04:51
Location:
|VICENZA, IT
