    Departure HH-60 Pave Hawks

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct air assault training with Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawks on Camp Ederle, Italy, on December 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 04:51
    Photo ID: 8167780
    VIRIN: 231206-A-RW430-1213
    Resolution: 5452x2334
    Size: 542.17 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Departure HH-60 Pave Hawks, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sky Soldiers
    Air Assault
    Training
    Vicenza
    Pave Hawks
    Camp Ederle

