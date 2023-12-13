Sgt. 1st Class Jean Ady (left) and Staff Sgt. Desiree Bruton (right) train 20 Soldiers on the Army’s Command Supply Discipline Program using a format based on the popular game show, Jeopardy!, in Sembach, Germany. (Photo by 1st Sgt. Corey Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 04:52
|Photo ID:
|8167779
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-QI808-1000
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|664.1 KB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, This is Jeopardy!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT